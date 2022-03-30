'This is PM Modi's daily to-do list': Rahul Gandhi's jibe after 8th hike in fuel price in 9 days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, mocking his Mann ki Baat, Rahul said PM Modi's 'Roz Subah ki Baat' includes increasing the price of fuel. Listing 5 points, including hiking the price of petrol and diesel, Rahul Gandhi said these are PM Modi's daily to-do list. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel rates rose by another 80 paise per litre, making it the 8th hike in nine days.

‘Modi govt hits century...': Opposition says as petrol crosses ₹100-mark

With the fresh hike, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹101.01 per litre, while diesel is selling at ₹92.27 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise and 85 paise per litre, respectively, thus costing ₹115.88 and ₹100.10 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol is ₹106.69 (increased by 75 paise) a litre and diesel is ₹96.76 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹110.52 a litre (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is ₹95.42 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

Apart from raising the price of petrol and diesel, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi's to-do list includes how to stop people from discussing expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which government companies to sell and how to bring more miseries to the farmers.

Congress has been raising the issue of petrol, diesel price hikes consistently and will launch a nationwide protest campaign starting tomorrow. Of the three-phase protest campaign, the first will be held on March 31, the second between April 2 and April 4 and the third on April 7-- at various organisational levels.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday said the accusation of the opposition that the war in Ukraine had been raging for a long time and fuel prices are being raised now is absolutely untrue. "The disruption and a resultant increase in the price of global oil and also disruption to supply are all happening since a couple of weeks ago and we are responding to it," the minister said.

