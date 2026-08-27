This Maharashtra island, popular among tourists, appears for just 30 minutes a day

For most of the day, there is no island to be seen. But for a fleeting window during low tide, a sandy patch emerges from the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Konkan coast, drawing visitors eager to catch a glimpse before the sea covers it again.

The island is essentially a low-lying sandbar whose visibility is governed by the tides. (AI-generated image)

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Known as Seagull Island, the unusual attraction is located near Devbag in Sindhudurg district, close to Malvan. Travel reports have popularised it as an island that appears for only about 30 minutes a day, although the precise duration depends on tidal conditions and can vary.

Why does Seagull Island disappear?

There is no mystery behind the island's disappearing act. It is essentially a low-lying sandbar whose visibility is governed by the tides.

When the sea recedes during low tide, the sandy stretch becomes exposed. As the tide rises, the water covers it again.

According to media reports, visitors often plan their trip around the low tide because the timing of the island’s appearance changes from day to day.

An academic study on waterbirds along Maharashtra's coast also identifies Seagull Island and Tsunami Island as two large sandbars between Devbag and Bhogave beaches. The study recorded waterbirds using these sandbars and noted that gulls roosted in the area.

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A haven for birds

{{^usCountry}} The island's name comes from the large numbers of gulls associated with the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The island's name comes from the large numbers of gulls associated with the area. {{/usCountry}}

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A 2024 report by Curly Tales described Seagull Island as a seasonal destination for migratory Australian seagulls, saying the birds gather on the exposed sand during the period when the island emerges.

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The waterbird study provides more substantial evidence of the area's importance to birds. Researchers documented gulls and other waterbirds around the Devbag-Bhogave sandbars, while also noting that bird movements were affected by tourist activity and boats.

This makes the attraction particularly interesting for birdwatchers, although the presence and number of birds can vary with the season and level of human activity.

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Where is Seagull Island?

Seagull Island is associated with the Devbag area of Sindhudurg district, along Maharashtra's Konkan coast.

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Visitors can travel to Malvan by road or the Konkan Railway, with Kudal being the nearest railway station, before taking a boat towards Devbag. Local boat operators take visitors out to the island when conditions permit.

The 30-minute catch

The oft-repeated 30-minute window is what makes Seagull Island unusual — but it should not be interpreted as a fixed daily schedule.

Several reports and researches describe the island as being visible for around 30 minutes only during low tide. The exact timing varies each day, making it important for visitors to check the tide timings before setting out.

In other words, there is no guarantee that the island will appear at the same time every day. The sea decides when the sandbar emerges — and when it disappears.

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More than a disappearing island

Seagull Island is part of a larger cluster of coastal attractions around Devbag, where the Karli River meets the Arabian Sea. The region is known for beaches, boat trips and marine tourism.

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The waterbird research on the area also highlights an important caveat. Tourism and boat traffic can disturb birds using the sandbars. Researchers observed gulls moving between Tsunami Island, Seagull Island and Bhogave Beach as tourist activity changed during the day.

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