Sindhudurg student tops fine art CET

Sindhudurg’s Vilas Balkrishna Tavate secured the top rank in the Fine Art CET with 163 marks out of 190. The Maharashtra State CET Cell declared the results on Monday. The test is conducted for admission to programmes such as painting, sculpture, textile design, ceramics, interior design, metal work and applied art. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The test is conducted for admission to programmes such as painting, sculpture, textile design, ceramics, interior design, metal work and applied art.

A total of 2,581 candidates, including 994 males and 1,587 females, of the 2,872 registered appeared for the examination held on April 12.

Among candidates from outside Maharashtra, Sanchita from Hooghly district in West Bengal secured the highest score with 158 marks. Among category-wise toppers, Kartik Milind Lotankar from Ratnagiri topped the Open category with 160 marks. Ruchi from Nagpur secured the highest score in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category with 151 marks, while Vivek Sitaram Masmar from Palghar topped the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category with 154 marks. Tavate emerged as the highest scorer in the OBC category.

In other categories, Shraddha Basavaraj Kalburgi from Thane topped the SBC category with 156 marks, while Sushil Manik Shedge from Satara secured 156 marks to lead the SEBC category. Nisarg Dattaram Jadhav from Yavatmal topped the DT/VJ category with 148 marks, Mandar Mahesh Lohar from Satara led the NT-1(B) category with 153 marks, and Rohan Sachin Borse from Akola topped the NT-2(C) category with 148 marks. Ishwari Dinkar Ugalmugale from Ahilyanagar secured the highest score in the NT-3(D) category with 101 marks.