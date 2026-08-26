When the British built a 4,000-km wall of thorns across India to tax a kitchen ingredient

Everyday life in 19th-century India involved a barrier larger than most European borders. It was built for a single purpose of keeping salt out of dinner pots. A 4,000-km hedge became the British Raj's weapon against Indians. (X/AI generated/Representative)

Salt, under the British Raj, became one of the state's most heavily taxed commodities. To protect this revenue, colonial administrators created a 4,000-kilometre wall of thorns across the country.

'The Great Hedge of India' was a vast network of thorny bushes, trees, brushwood, customs posts and patrol routes designed to stop untaxed salt from entering areas where the British charged higher duties.

Everyone needed salt and the British colonisers knew to capitalise on it. Thus began the story of the hedge.

Why the British needed a giant wall The problem was caused by different salt prices and taxes across British-controlled areas. Traders bought cheaper salt in one region and sold it for a profit in areas where taxes were higher. It cut into British revenue.

To stop this, the East India Company set up customs posts and checkpoints in the early 19th century. In 1843, the system came under the Inland Customs Department, which stopped untaxed salt from entering high-tax areas, especially the Bengal Presidency. As British territory expanded, so did the customs line.

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From checkpoints to a wall of thorns The Inland Customs Line began with customs posts, checkpoints and patrol routes. Officials later added stakes, deadwood and thorny bushes to stop people from crossing over.

By the 1860s, the British began planting vegetation densely, creating what became known as the Great Hedge of India. It used babool, karonda, Indian plum, prickly pear, bamboo and other thorny plants, as per archieval records and books. Dry branches were used where the plants failed to grow.

By 1869, the line stretched more than 4,000 kilometres, from Multan (in present-day Pakistan) to Orissa (now Odisha). Rivers such as the Indus, Sutlej and Yamuna formed natural barriers in some areas, while trenches and embankments were used elsewhere.

In places, the hedge was 10-12 feet high and up to 14 feet thick. One British officer compared it to the Great Wall of China.