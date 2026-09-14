Chai, hugs, handshakes: Unseen clips of PM Modi interacting with world leaders at BRICS Summit

In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen sitting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as all three of them seemingly sip tea together while engaged in a conversation.

One such video from the summit has surfaced, showing leaders from across the world coming together and interacting with each other in unseen clips from Bharat Mandapam.

The recently concluded BRICS summit in New Delhi saw a host of world leaders gathered at one place, interacting, hugging, and sharing smiles over the last two days. While the official portraits and photographs captured at the summit are carefully curated, discussions are held at designated slots and times and diplomacy takes over at such global events, much more goes behind the scenes where the world leaders let loose and greet each other with warmth and share several candid moments.

How did India's hosting of the BRICS Summit impact its diplomatic standing in the global arena?

How did India's hosting of the BRICS Summit impact its diplomatic standing in the global arena?

Why did the interactions between Modi, Putin, and Xi Jinping become significant during the summit?

Why did the interactions between Modi, Putin, and Xi Jinping become significant during the summit?

What diplomatic achievements emerged from the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi?

What diplomatic achievements emerged from the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi?

Also read: India-Russia-China bonhomie on display at BRICS: What the Modi-Xi-Putin group photos reveal

In another clip of the montage, Modi is seen interacting with United Nations general secretary António Guterres, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with other dignitaries.

He is also seen showing the world leaders around the Summit venue and taking glimpses of cultural elements present there, included a rangoli, paintings and more.

Modi and Putin also take an elevator together, with their security entourage standing closely behind them.

Also read: Xi's open-source AI pitch: A reminder of why Delhi endorses a third way forward

Apart from Modi, the world leaders are also seen interacting amongst themselves, sharing smiles, handshakes, hugs, and several candid moments as New Delhi became one the world's most important, sensitive, and seen diplomatic location over the weekend.