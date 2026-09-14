Hoshiarpur, Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday launched a five-day sit-in outside the office of Punjab Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh here, warning of intensifying their agitation if the state government fails to hold talks on their demands. Farmers start dharna outside Punjab minister's office in Hoshiarpur

The call for the sit-in outside the residences and offices of several ministers in Punjab was given by the KMM on a 12-point charter of demands, including loan waiver and withdrawal of cases registered against those who participated in agitations by farmers and workers.

In Hoshiarpur, the protest was organised by workers of the KMM, Bharatiya Kisan Union Doaba, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Kisan Mazdoor Hitkari Sabha.

BKU Doaba state president Manjit Singh Rai, while addressing a gathering, said that farmer organisations have already submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners across Punjab and are now holding five-day protests outside the offices and residences of ministers to press the government to hold talks.

"If the government refuses to hold talks, we will convene a meeting on September 16 to decide our next course of action," Rai said.

He warned that the organisations could resort to larger forms of agitation, including blocking railway tracks and highways, if the government continued to ignore their demands.

He said the state government would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to the public if such action was taken.

Rai also raised the issue of power cuts, claiming unscheduled electricity disruptions were affecting tube-well irrigation at a critical stage when standing crops required watering.

He also criticised the state government over coal "shortage", alleging that claims made by the chief minister about adequate coal availability had proved false.

He claimed that the power shortage was affecting both farmers and industry. The protesters demanded that the Punjab government ensure procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes at minimum support prices .

Their 12-point charter also includes a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm workers, along with adequate compensation and government jobs for families of farmers and workers who died by suicide.

They demanded an effective policy to tackle floods, depletion of groundwater and air and water pollution, besides distribution of river waters according to the riparian principle.

The protesters sought resolutions in the Punjab Assembly opposing the Seed Act, 2025, Cooperative Act, 2026, VB-G RAM G Act and the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025. They also demanded an immediate halt to the installation of prepaid electricity meters in Punjab.

Other demands include a Punjab Assembly resolution against the proposed India-US trade agreement, return of vehicles and other belongings allegedly seized or taken away from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, and ownership rights for all categories of farmers and workers cultivating land.

They also sought withdrawal of cases registered by police and railway authorities during farmers' and workers' agitations, including cases related to stubble burning, besides compensation and government jobs for families of those who died during the protests.

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of the land pooling policy and an end to forcible acquisition of farmers' land for Bharatmala projects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.