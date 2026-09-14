Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned that negligence by police personnel will not be tolerated and directed senior officers to ensure action against those responsible for lapses. Adityanath warns against police negligence, seeks action against erring officials

Adityanath was hearing grievances of people from various districts at a 'Janta Darshan' at his official residence here.

According to a statement issued by the state government, some aggrieved people brought police-related complaints before Adityanath during the public hearing, prompting him to take a strict view of the matter.

"Police Commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and SSP-level officers should pay attention. Complaints of negligence at the police station, outpost or beat level in any matter will not be tolerated. Ensure that action as per rules is taken against those responsible in every case," he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order.

Adityanath said the government is committed to ensuring resolution of the genuine problems of every aggrieved person and directed officials to dispose of public grievances with sensitivity and promptness.

He instructed officials to ensure that every eligible person receives the benefits of public welfare schemes, proper treatment arrangements are made for those in need, and strict action is taken against land mafia and influential persons illegally occupying land.

While forwarding their applications to the concerned officials, the CM directed them to ensure their prompt and satisfactory disposal. He also assured the people that the genuine problems of every aggrieved person would be resolved.

The chief minister also inquired about the well-being of young children who had accompanied their parents to the public hearing and asked them about their studies and interests and advised them to study with full dedication while also participating in activities such as sports, music and art.

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