Supreme Court to offer Hindi summaries, audio-video bulletins

The Supreme Court on Monday announced a new Hindi public information service under which simple Hindi summaries of selected important judgments and orders will be made available along with daily 15-30 minute audio and video bulletins explaining key rulings. The audio and video bulletins are intended to provide a more accessible means of understanding important rulings. (File photo)

The initiative, announced on Hindi Diwas, is aimed at making the Supreme Court’s important decisions and their implications more accessible to ordinary citizens and litigants, particularly those who may find lengthy legal documents difficult to read or understand.

A press statement said that the Hindi service would be launched shortly after the necessary arrangements are put in place. Each summary will also carry a link to the corresponding official judgment or order, allowing users to access the original court document.

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The audio and video bulletins are intended to provide a more accessible means of understanding important rulings, their impact and the course of action that may follow from them. The Supreme Court said the initiative would also benefit persons with disabilities.

The service will initially be available in Hindi, with the court planning to extend it in phases to other Indian languages. The move is intended to make concise information about important Supreme Court decisions available to citizens across linguistic regions in languages familiar to them.

The statement added that the initiative was also intended to link the recognition and respect for Indian languages with judicial public information and further the broader objective of making access to justice more accessible.