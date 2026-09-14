Supreme Court to offer Hindi summaries, audio-video bulletins
The initiative, announced on Hindi Diwas, is aimed at making the Supreme Court’s important decisions and their implications more accessible to ordinary citizens and litigants
The Supreme Court on Monday announced a new Hindi public information service under which simple Hindi summaries of selected important judgments and orders will be made available along with daily 15-30 minute audio and video bulletins explaining key rulings.
The initiative, announced on Hindi Diwas, is aimed at making the Supreme Court’s important decisions and their implications more accessible to ordinary citizens and litigants, particularly those who may find lengthy legal documents difficult to read or understand.
A press statement said that the Hindi service would be launched shortly after the necessary arrangements are put in place. Each summary will also carry a link to the corresponding official judgment or order, allowing users to access the original court document.
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The audio and video bulletins are intended to provide a more accessible means of understanding important rulings, their impact and the course of action that may follow from them. The Supreme Court said the initiative would also benefit persons with disabilities.
The service will initially be available in Hindi, with the court planning to extend it in phases to other Indian languages. The move is intended to make concise information about important Supreme Court decisions available to citizens across linguistic regions in languages familiar to them.
The statement added that the initiative was also intended to link the recognition and respect for Indian languages with judicial public information and further the broader objective of making access to justice more accessible.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtkarsh Anand
Utkarsh Anand is the National Legal Editor at Hindustan Times, where he leads the newspaper's coverage of the Supreme Court, constitutional law, the judiciary and the Union law ministry. He joined Hindustan Times in 2020 after stints at Press Trust of India (PTI), The Indian Express and CNN-News18, and has over two decades of experience reporting on law, governance and public policy. His work has focussed on some of India's most consequential constitutional and legal developments, including the Supreme Court's judgments on Article 370, marriage equality, decriminalisation of homosexuality, the Babri Masjid dispute, electoral reforms and judicial appointments. He specialises in making complex legal proceedings and judgments accessible to readers while examining their wider social and political impact. Beyond daily reportage, Utkarsh has led investigative projects and enterprise reporting that have shaped public debate and prompted institutional responses. His work has received several journalism awards, including the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. As National Legal Editor, he has also played a key role in expanding Hindustan Times' legal journalism footprint, mentoring reporters and strengthening coverage across platforms. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow, Utkarsh regularly writes analyses on the judiciary and constitutional issues, and his reporting is widely followed by lawyers, judges, policymakers, academics and readers seeking clarity on India's evolving legal landscape.Read More