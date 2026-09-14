‘Trump is copying us’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar says Congress welfare model inspired US's $5,000 plan
Earlier, Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has claimed that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes in the state have inspired similar initiatives in other parts of India and even the United States.
Speaking at an event at the Congress office, Shivakumar told news agency PTI that schemes introduced by Karnataka had been replicated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. He also linked US President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment to American adults to the Congress government’s welfare model.
Also read | Trump $5,000 dividend: Will Americans get checks before 2026 midterm elections?
"Now they copied us in Maharashtra, copied us in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, in Bihar, and now Trump is copying us," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.
"This is the strength of the Congress party. The entire world is watching our Constitution today," he added.
Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment
Earlier, Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
He made the announcement on September 9 at a Republican midterm convention rally in Dallas, Texas.
Also read | 'BJP misusing agencies': Karnataka CM Shivakumar slams ED raids at PWD minister's residence
Trump said that if Republicans win the November 3 elections, Americans would also “win” and receive $5,000, which he described as the “Trump dividend”. The proposed payment is aimed at American adults, although Trump has not provided full details on eligibility.
Trump also said the money would have to be spent in the United States, according to USA Today.
Shivakumar attacks BJP over Hindutva, welfare schemes
At the same event, Shivakumar accused the BJP of using Hindutva for political purposes and alleged that money and materials donated for the Ram Temple had been misused.
He also criticised the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme, referring to the rise in LPG prices.
Shivakumar said the Congress believed in serving people regardless of their caste or religion.
"Some people do this theatrically in the name of religion," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"They took the money meant for Rama and misappropriated it. You sent bricks from here, you sent money, and they misused it. We will not do that."
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More