‘Those in Delhi using Jammu & Kashmir as laboratory’: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday remarked that leaders like former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision for Kashmir, but the present dispensation at the Centre in bent on creating divide between the Hindus and the Muslims.

The former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government at the Centre and said that those in Delhi are using the Union territory as a laboratory and are experimenting here.

"Those in Delhi are using Jammu & Kashmir as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like Nehru and Vajpayee had vision for Jammu & Kashmir but this government creates a divide between Hindu and Muslims. Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani, only BJP is Hindustani," Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference in Srinagar.

Mufti criticised the Union territory's administration's decision to change the names of government-run schools after slain security personnel and said these exercises won't automatically fetch students jobs.

“They are only changing names (naming schools after martyrs) but children will not get employment by changing names,” the PDP leader was quoted as saying.