New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped up his attack on the Tamil Nadu government over the ongoing row about the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, and alleged that those who do not have concrete facts try to create an uproar only to mislead others. Those sans facts creating uproar to mislead others: Pradhan on Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEP

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament complex, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government should rise above political interests for benefit of students.

"Those who do not have concrete facts, they only want to shout back. They are creating an uproar and only misleading others. Today is March 10 and just few days are left before the completion of this financial year; the government doesn't have any issue in providing Tamil Nadu their allocation of PM-SHRI, but they are not interested in it.

"Those who don't want to join the PM-SHRI programme, I appeal to them. The PM SHRI is a scheme for benefit of students and in Tamil Nadu, the medium of instruction will remain Tamil only. What is their opposition, I do not understand?" Pradhan said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested over Pradhan's remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was "dishonest" on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India scheme.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy 2020 and in return the central government provides the fund.

Taking strong exception to the minister's remarks, DMK members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government. Pradhan later withdrew his remarks in the Parliament.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over implementation of the new National Education Policy and three-language formula proposed in the policy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.