Those who bow to PM’s wrong decisions follow Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi at Cong meet

JAIPUR: People who bow before the “wrong decisions” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the ones who follow Hindutva ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. He said those who confront challenges are Hindus and those who run away from problems out of fear are the ones who follow Hindutva.

“Those who believe in the ideology of Hindutva bow before anyone — they bowed before the British and they bow before money because there is no truth in their hearts,” he said, virtually addressing the concluding session of the three-day Congress training camp on Tuesday.

He also said a prime minister from the Congress would have resigned had China occupied Indian territory “whereas the RSS people are engaged in hiding the violation of India’s borders by China under the Modi regime”.

He alleged that those associated with the RSS are spreading hatred and fear in the country, and said the Congress will fight this effort and not step back an inch. “This is our Laxman Rekha (strict boundary, a classical allusion to the Ramayana,” he said. “The BJP’s Laxman Rekha is power and for the sake of power, they have always been changing the Laxman Rekha of their ideology, whereas Congress’s Laxman Rekha is truth and we Congressmen stand where there is truth,” said Rahul.

Sharing his experience of visiting Naini jail, where Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was imprisoned during freedom struggle for over a decade, he said when Nehru was released from the jail, he in the visitor book thanked the jailers as he learned a lot during his imprisonment.

There was no hatred and revenge anywhere in the statement of Nehru against those who imprisoned him, whereas Veer Savarkar in his book mentioned that he was most pleased when five of his companions together beat up a Muslim youth with sticks, he alleged.

“All religions including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians are the paths to attain the truth. For us, religion is the way to attain truth, but the religion of Hindutva is to make our religion a means of attaining power,” said Gandhi.

BJP spokesperson Mukeshj Pareek said Rahul Gandhi has made baseless statements against RSS and Hindutva to misguide people. The RSS is known for serving the country and the society, and does not require any certificate.

He said Gandhi, “with his half knowledge about Hindutva”, is indirectly seeking political mileage. “It is not hidden from anyone that Gandhi and his party believe in appeasement and accordingly behave like that”.

Pareek said baseless charges on Veer Savarkar shows their narrow mindset. Praising Congress leaders, especially Indira Gandhi have set records of toppling elected governments, and he should also speak about them, he said.

