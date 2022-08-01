‘Those who don’t surrender': Uddhav Thackeray on Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday came out in full support of his party MP Sanjay Raut who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Those who don't surrender are being framed into one case or other," he said.

“As Gadkari said politics is becoming disgusting. Country is being take towards dictatorship. What Nadda said is indicative of the same,” Thackeray said at the press conference.

“We have to wipe out whoever speaks against us - a vendetta politics with such a mindset is going on,” the Sena chief said.Thackeray's remark comes amid his close Sanjay Raut's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to a slum redevelopment scam. Raut was arrested after a nine-hour-long questioning by the central probe agency last midnight at his residence.

The Enforcement Director probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ and related financial transcations involving his wife Varsha Raut and other associates. In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife and two other associates.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

