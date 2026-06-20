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'Those who looted public money in Bengal being sent to jail': PM Modi promises fast-paced changes under BJP govt

Referring to the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, PM Modi said the transformation underway in West Bengal demonstrated the power of the democratic process.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 06:16 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those who had "looted public money" in West Bengal were now being forced to return it and face jail, as he used the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas celebrations to sharpen his attack on previous governments in the state.

PM Modi claimed that development efforts had gained momentum under the current dispensation and that Bengal was witnessing a fresh sense of optimism.(@NarendraModi)

"Those who had looted public money in Bengal are returning it now, and they are being sent to jail," Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

Taking an indirect potshot at TMC, the Prime Minister accused earlier governments in the state of hindering development and forcing people to leave Bengal in search of opportunities elsewhere.

"We have been witness to how previous governments functioned. They pushed Bengal backwards and turned it into a land of exodus," he said according to news agency PTI.

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The event was attended by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, legislators, government officials and members of the public.

Modi also launched, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects across the railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

Among the key announcements was the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal. The scheme is expected to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across around 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state during 2026-27, with crops worth an estimated 28,140 crore covered under the programme.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stones for railway projects worth around 590 crore.

In addition, he inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering more than 315 kilometres across various districts of West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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