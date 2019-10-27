e-paper
Those who oppose lord Ram are doomed to fail: Yogi Adityanath

india Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:18 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Ki Paidi on the occasion of Diwali, in Ayodhya, Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Ki Paidi on the occasion of Diwali, in Ayodhya, Sunday.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Opposition and said that those who oppose lord Ram are “doomed to fail”.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya for Deepotsav on Saturday. He offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

“Those who oppose lord Ram are destined to fail. Opposition has no issue. It is their ill-fate that they neither got lord Ram’s ‘bhakti’ (devotion) nor ‘sharanaagati’ (submission),” he said.

More than 500,000 earthen lamps (diyas) were lit on Saturday at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya as part of the UP government’s Deepotsav celebrations.

The Adityanath government celebrated Deepotsav in Ayodhya for the first time in October 2017, about seven months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state.

Veena Bhatnagar, deputy speaker and assistant minister of Fiji, was chief guest at this year’s Deepotsav. Kim Jung-sook, the first lady of South Korea, was the chief guest last year.

Bhatnagar is of Indian origin and is the assistant minister for women, children and poverty alleviation of Fiji.

On Sunday morning, Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for associating countries that “believe in Sanatan culture” with Deepotsav.

The CM inspected Ram Ki Paidi and held a meeting with seers at tourism department’s guest house. He said Deepotsav celebration is Ayodhya’s soul and reminds people about India’s rich culture.

The CM also visited Mani Ram Das Chhavni and sought blessings from its head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who heads the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 17:28 IST

