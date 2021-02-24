Threatened by MP police for pulling them up for inaction in murder case: Judge

An additional district judge in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh has written to his seniors alleging threat from the police over his insistence that they arrest Govind Singh, the husband of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Ramabai Singh, for allegedly murdering Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in 2019.

RP Sonkar, who is conducting the trial in the murder case, alleged the police were supporting Govind Singh and maligning his image. He wrote to the sessions judge two days after a police officer accused Sonkar of harassing and insulting her for the delay in Govind Singh’s arrest.

Govind Singh and four others are were accused of killing Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. Criminal charges were earlier dropped against Govind Singh after a police investigation. He was again named accused in January on the orders of Sonkar. Sonkar also issued an arrest warrant against Govind Singh, who is absconding.

“Superintendent of police [SP] with his subordinates is trying to malign my image. I am sure that the accused and SP Damoh with his subordinates can level false serious charges against me. I fear happening of an untoward incident with me,” wrote Sonkar. He requested the sessions judge to transfer the hearing of the case to some other judge.

Sonkar accused sub-divisional police officer Bhawna Dangi of making false accusations against him.

On February 6, Dangi wrote to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, state police chief, and Madhya Pradesh high court accusing Sonkar of harassment.

Sonkar, Dangi, and SP Hemant Chauhan could not be contacted for comments.

Rambai Singh refused to comment, and she said justice will prevail.