e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Three arrested for stripping youth, parading him naked for recording TikTok video

Three arrested for stripping youth, parading him naked for recording TikTok video

On Saturday after the victim lodged a FIR, one of the accused with whom the victim had posted the video reached police station and lodged a counter FIR saying that the victim was sexually harassing the victim.

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Three persons were arrested who had beaten and paraded a 20-year-old youngster naked in Jaipur
Three persons were arrested who had beaten and paraded a 20-year-old youngster naked in Jaipur(REUTERS)
         

Three persons were arrested who had beaten and paraded a 20-year-old youngster naked in Jaipur as he had recorded a TikTok video with sister of one of the accused, police said on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Adarsh Nagar, Pushpendra Singh, who is investigating the case said that both the accused and victim are neighbors. “The victim had posted a video on TikTok ,a video sharing application, with one of the accused sister. Those who saw the video informed one the accused that his sister is having an affair and we should teach him a lesson,” said Singh.

On Friday afternoon, the accused along with his nine friends went to victim’s house, called him outside and started beating him. “Out of 10, few accused stripped victim’s cloth, one was recording the video and rests were beating him with belts, hands and legs. He was also paraded naked for half-an-hour. Initially, the 20-year-old didn’t register a Fir as he was afraid of ignominy. But on Saturday, the accused further circulated the video on social media groups,” the ACP added.

On Saturday after the victim lodged a FIR, one of the accused with whom the victim had posted the video reached police station and lodged a counter FIR saying that the victim was sexually harassing the victim. The victim was booked under relevant section of POCSO Act and the accused were booked under IT Act, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting).

“During preliminary investigation, we found the accused were found guilty of beating the 20-year-old, parading him naked and posting video after which we arrested them on Sunday night. The rest absconding accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. Teams have been sent on the probable locations. We also found that both the girl and the victim lost their parents in childhood and were friends from years as they live in neighborhood. So far the investigation in case lodged by the accused is underway,” the Adrash Nagar ACP told.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused were presented before the court from where they have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

tags
top news
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news