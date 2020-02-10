Three arrested for stripping youth, parading him naked for recording TikTok video

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:09 IST

Three persons were arrested who had beaten and paraded a 20-year-old youngster naked in Jaipur as he had recorded a TikTok video with sister of one of the accused, police said on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Adarsh Nagar, Pushpendra Singh, who is investigating the case said that both the accused and victim are neighbors. “The victim had posted a video on TikTok ,a video sharing application, with one of the accused sister. Those who saw the video informed one the accused that his sister is having an affair and we should teach him a lesson,” said Singh.

On Friday afternoon, the accused along with his nine friends went to victim’s house, called him outside and started beating him. “Out of 10, few accused stripped victim’s cloth, one was recording the video and rests were beating him with belts, hands and legs. He was also paraded naked for half-an-hour. Initially, the 20-year-old didn’t register a Fir as he was afraid of ignominy. But on Saturday, the accused further circulated the video on social media groups,” the ACP added.

On Saturday after the victim lodged a FIR, one of the accused with whom the victim had posted the video reached police station and lodged a counter FIR saying that the victim was sexually harassing the victim. The victim was booked under relevant section of POCSO Act and the accused were booked under IT Act, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting).

“During preliminary investigation, we found the accused were found guilty of beating the 20-year-old, parading him naked and posting video after which we arrested them on Sunday night. The rest absconding accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. Teams have been sent on the probable locations. We also found that both the girl and the victim lost their parents in childhood and were friends from years as they live in neighborhood. So far the investigation in case lodged by the accused is underway,” the Adrash Nagar ACP told.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused were presented before the court from where they have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.