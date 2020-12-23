e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Three bike-borne men rob Rs 5.3 lakh from Uttarakhand’s US Nagar

Three bike-borne men rob Rs 5.3 lakh from Uttarakhand’s US Nagar

Police scanned the CCTV installed on the route and spotted three bike-borne miscreants as per the detail provided by Sharma. The police are waiting for a complaint from the victim to register the case.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
CCTV footage of the robbery that took place in Rudrapur of US Nagar on Wednesday.
CCTV footage of the robbery that took place in Rudrapur of US Nagar on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Three bike-borne men robbed an employee of a cash management company on Wednesday and fled with a bag containing cash worth Rs 5.35-lakh and cheques. The police have formed five teams to nab the miscreants.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, said, “It is yet to be clear whether the spot where the incident took place is in Uttar Pradesh or in Uttarakhand, but we have formed five teams to scan the CCTV footage to nab the miscreants.”

Kunwar said Sachin Sharma, a resident of Balwant Enclave colony works in a Radiant cash management company. “He was on his way to the bank to deposit the cash and cheques at about 12.30 pm. When he was near the railway station, three bike-borne miscreants stopped him at gunpoint and fled after snatching the bag,” he said.

The SSP said Sharma alerted the police and they rushed to the spot and collected the necessary information about the incident. “According to Sharma, the bag contained Rs 5.35-lakh cash and cheques worth Rs 23 lakh,” he said.

Police scanned the CCTV installed on the route and spotted three bike-borne miscreants as per the detail provided by Sharma. “Teams have moved to UP and some places of US Nagar. The police are waiting for a complaint from the victim to register the case,” he said.

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In