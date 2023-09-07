3 workers killed after under-construction building wall collapses in Hyderabad

Three construction workers were killed and two others injured after a parapet wall on the sixth floor of an under-construction building collapsed in Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Addagutta area of the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony, said police.

Police have identified the deceased as Santhu Badnayak (23), Saniya Challan (19) and Soniya Badnayak (23). While Santhu and Challan died on the spot, Soniya succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local private hospital, said police.

“Two others – Balram Badnayak and Budha Badnayak, who sustained injuries in the incident, were also admitted to the local hospital. The condition of one of them is critical, while the other person is out of danger,” said KBPH inspector D Venkatesh.

Prima facie indicated that the victims, who hailed from Malkangiri in Odisha, were engaged in plastering the parapet wall on the sixth floor of the building, while standing on the wooden scaffolding erected as supporting structure, said police.

The parapet wall suddenly collapsed and fell on the workers trapping them under the debris.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason for the collapse. The recent rains might have dampened the wall and made the structure weak,” inspector Venkatesh said.

“We have not made any arrests of the building owner or the persons responsible for the collapse,” said Venkatesh, adding that a case would be booked registered under appropriate sections after the cause of he incident is ascertained.

