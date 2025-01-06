Menu Explore
Three dead, several injured as ambulance hits pilgrims walking to Tirumala Tirupati temple

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 03:03 PM IST

The accident occurred near Narasingapuram when an ambulance lost control and hit a group of devotees walking to Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

A 108 ambulance hit a group of devotees on their way to Tirumala Tirupati temple, killing three people and injuring several others in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday, News18 reported.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown. Police believe dense fog in the area may have led to the mishap.(PTI)
The exact cause of the accident is unknown. Police believe dense fog in the area may have led to the mishap.(PTI)

The accident occurred near Narasingapuram in Chandragiri mandal when an ambulance lost control and hit a group of devotees walking to Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. The group was believed to be on a pilgrimage from Punganur to Tirumala.

Two women devotees died on the spot, while three others were severely injured, the report said. The deceased were identified as Pedda Reddamma (40) and Lakshmamma (45). Both were residents of Champalapalli in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district. Those injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown. Police believe dense fog in the area may have led to the mishap. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Dense fog in North India

Three women were killed, and several others were injured on Sunday after four separate bus accidents, all involving buses that were carrying farmer union members to Punjab's Khanauri and Haryana's Tohana for a ‘Kisan maha panchayat’ amid zero visibility due to dense fog.

A severe cold wave gripped several parts of north India on Monday.

Between Friday and Saturday, Delhi witnessed the season's longest dense fog spell, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and over a dozen train diversions. “Compared to Saturday's 9-hour zero visibility spell, Palam experienced a relatively shorter duration of 3.5 hours of zero visibility on Sunday,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

In Srinagar, the mercury stayed close to the freezing point. On Sunday, most regions of Kashmir received fresh snowfall.

In Jharkhand, schools will be closed from January 7-13 as a cold wave is expected to sweep through the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
