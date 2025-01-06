Cold wave grips Delhi, light rain expected today; Kashmir sees fresh snowfall

Inclement weather and cold wave conditions continued to grip the national capital in the early hours of Monday, bringing a dip in temperature and chilly winds. IMD forecasts cloudy skies with light rain for Delhi on Monday.(Hindustan Times)

Several trains were running late at New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Monday.

However, the IMD has also predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain” for the city on Monday.

The MeT Department has forecasted a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

As the harsh weather continued, many homeless people sought refuge in night shelters. At shelters like those in Yamuna Bazar, near Kashmere Gate, and near AIIMS, all beds were occupied amid the plummeting temperatures.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI recorded at 316 at 6 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, reported ANI.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of snowfall hit most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, on Sunday, with temperatures remaining below freezing in the summer capital for the second consecutive day.

Snowfall was reported in several areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts in northern Kashmir, as well as parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir, according to officials.