Noida, Greater Noida shrouded in ghostly fog as cold wave tightens its grip on north India: ‘This is scary’

Noida residents woke up to a blanket of dense fog on Saturday morning as a severe cold wave gripped the city. Visibility was significantly reduced, leading to a surreal and hazy start to the weekend. Many residents took to social media to share images and videos of the fog-covered city, capturing how nature transformed Noida into an eerie landscape. Noida woke up to a chilling morning as dense fog and a cold wave engulfed the city.(X/@AnantChaitanya3)

Posts flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram, with users describing the city as resembling a scene from a horror movie.

Take a look here at the posts:

Delhi faces similar Conditions; flights and trains disrupted

The neighbouring capital, Delhi, also bore the brunt of the dense fog, which wreaked havoc on flight operations. Between 12:15 am and 1:30 am, 15 flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to poor visibility, marking the second consecutive day of disruptions. India's largest airline, IndiGo, temporarily suspended both arrivals and departures.

Other airlines, including Air India, issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status and plan extra time for travel. On the ground, several trains arriving at New Delhi railway station were delayed, compounding the inconvenience caused by the freezing conditions.

Mercury dips, air quality worsens

The India Meteorological Department reported that Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.2°C at 5:30 am, slightly higher than Friday's 9.6°C. However, the cold wave continued to make its presence felt.

The city’s air quality remained firmly in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 385 recorded at 6 am, compared to 348 the previous day. This raised health concerns for residents already battling the cold.

Shelters and bonfires: Coping with the chill

With the temperature dropping and fog adding to the chill, Delhi’s night shelters saw full occupancy. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 additional pagoda tents in areas like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover to accommodate those in need.

Residents sought solace in the warmth of bonfires, while others relied on the shelters to brave the freezing conditions.