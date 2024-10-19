Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TV reporter bathes himself in toxic white froth in Yamuna boat ride in Delhi. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 19, 2024 02:37 PM IST

A TV reporter bathed in toxic white froth during a boat ride on Delhi's Yamuna, highlighting severe pollution as air quality deteriorated during festivities.

As the festive season unfolds, the national capital, Delhi, is grappling with air pollution. A shocking video has emerged on social media, showing a television reporter bathing himself in a toxic layer of white froth during a boat ride on the Yamuna River. The footage, shared on X by the account Indian Tech & Infra, depicts the river covered with a thick layer of froth, with the reporter and the boat’s skipper navigating through the hazardous waters.

A TV reporter rode a boat through toxic white froth on the Yamuna, highlighting Delhi's pollution.(X/@IndianTechGuide)
A TV reporter rode a boat through toxic white froth on the Yamuna, highlighting Delhi's pollution.(X/@IndianTechGuide)

(Also read: Duo's melody on Delhi's air pollution strikes a chord with netizens. Watch)

Watch the clip here:

Experts have voiced serious concerns about the health risks posed by this toxic froth, particularly during the festival season when many people are outdoors celebrating.

Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP), told PTI, “Normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there have been none during the just-concluded southwest monsoon of 2024.”

Unusual weather patterns and increased pollution

Rawat further explained that this absence of floods is unusual, as the river typically witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells each year. He noted that the pollution in the river is a serious concern, adding that the white froth observed during the monsoon this year becomes more noticeable during festive times.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to 226 as of 8 am on Saturday, categorised as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The worst-hit areas include Akshardham and Anand Vihar, with an alarming AQI of 334, classed as 'Very Poor'. The AIIMS and surrounding areas recorded an AQI of 253, while India Gate saw levels at 251, also in the 'Poor' category.

Deteriorating air quality as winter approaches

The Central Pollution Control Board warns that an AQI marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people upon prolonged exposure, while levels in the 'Very Poor' category may lead to respiratory illnesses.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressed the pressing issue, stating that air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches. He pointed out that Wazirpur reported the highest AQI levels and mentioned that local authorities have been tasked with identifying the sources contributing to the declining air quality

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On