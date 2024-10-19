TV reporter bathes himself in toxic white froth in Yamuna boat ride in Delhi. Watch

As the festive season unfolds, the national capital, Delhi, is grappling with air pollution. A shocking video has emerged on social media, showing a television reporter bathing himself in a toxic layer of white froth during a boat ride on the Yamuna River. The footage, shared on X by the account Indian Tech & Infra, depicts the river covered with a thick layer of froth, with the reporter and the boat’s skipper navigating through the hazardous waters. A TV reporter rode a boat through toxic white froth on the Yamuna, highlighting Delhi's pollution.(X/@IndianTechGuide)

Experts have voiced serious concerns about the health risks posed by this toxic froth, particularly during the festival season when many people are outdoors celebrating.

Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP), told PTI, “Normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there have been none during the just-concluded southwest monsoon of 2024.”

Unusual weather patterns and increased pollution

Rawat further explained that this absence of floods is unusual, as the river typically witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells each year. He noted that the pollution in the river is a serious concern, adding that the white froth observed during the monsoon this year becomes more noticeable during festive times.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to 226 as of 8 am on Saturday, categorised as 'Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The worst-hit areas include Akshardham and Anand Vihar, with an alarming AQI of 334, classed as 'Very Poor'. The AIIMS and surrounding areas recorded an AQI of 253, while India Gate saw levels at 251, also in the 'Poor' category.

Deteriorating air quality as winter approaches

The Central Pollution Control Board warns that an AQI marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people upon prolonged exposure, while levels in the 'Very Poor' category may lead to respiratory illnesses.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressed the pressing issue, stating that air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches. He pointed out that Wazirpur reported the highest AQI levels and mentioned that local authorities have been tasked with identifying the sources contributing to the declining air quality