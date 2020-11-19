e-paper
Home / India News / Three held for chopping off woman’s nose, tongue

Three held for chopping off woman’s nose, tongue

The woman, a resident of Jaisalmer district, has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment, said Kanta Singh, station house officer at Sankra police station.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 06:41 IST
Mukesh Matarani
Mukesh Matarani
Barmer
28-year-old widow’s nose and tongue cut off after she refused to remarry a relative of her in-laws.
28-year-old widow’s nose and tongue cut off after she refused to remarry a relative of her in-laws.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Three people were arrested for allegedly chopping off the nose and tongue of a 28-year-old widow in Jaisalmer after she refused to remarry a relative of her in-laws, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Guddi, a resident of Jagiron Ki Dhani in Sankra block of Jaisalmer district, has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment, said Kanta Singh, station house officer at Sankra police station.

According to the first information report filed by the victim’s brother Baseer Khan, Guddi married Koje Khan about six years back and a year later, he died. After her husband’s death, Guddi’s sisters-in-law began forcing her to remarry another man from their family, which she refused, Singh said.

Baseer Khan said that on Tuesday afternoon, a few relatives of Koje Khan came to her home and attacked her with a sharp weapon. “They chopped off Guddi’s nose and tongue and also broke her right hand,” Baseer Khan said in the FIR. He said the accused also injured his mother Bismilla when she tried to save Guddi.

SHO Singh said they arrested Janu Khan on Tuesday, and Anwar Khan and Nawab Khan from Jodhpur on Wednesday. The FIR has also named nine more accused persons.

