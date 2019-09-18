e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Three killed in road accident in Chamba

Pickup driver lost control over vehicle and it hit a woman before plunging into a 200m gorge

india Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a pickup skidded off the road and plunged into a 200m gorge at Nakrod in remote Churah sub-division of Himachal’s Chamba district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Mohammad, 56, his son Abdul Shakur, 23, of Vishnari village and Naro Devi, 45, a resident of Chanju village of the sub-division.

The accident took place about 60km from the district headquarters.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that Ali Mohammad, who was driving the pickup, lost control over the pickup and it plunged into a gorge after hitting the woman who was going towards the Nakrod market on foot. Abdul Shakur was also travelling in the pickup.

A rescue team was dispatched to the spot from the Nakrod police post and the trio was rushed to a local health centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. Bodies were handed over to the families after conducting the postmortem.  

Further investigation in the case is on.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:08 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss