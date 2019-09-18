Three killed in road accident in Chamba

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:08 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a pickup skidded off the road and plunged into a 200m gorge at Nakrod in remote Churah sub-division of Himachal’s Chamba district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Mohammad, 56, his son Abdul Shakur, 23, of Vishnari village and Naro Devi, 45, a resident of Chanju village of the sub-division.

The accident took place about 60km from the district headquarters.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that Ali Mohammad, who was driving the pickup, lost control over the pickup and it plunged into a gorge after hitting the woman who was going towards the Nakrod market on foot. Abdul Shakur was also travelling in the pickup.

A rescue team was dispatched to the spot from the Nakrod police post and the trio was rushed to a local health centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. Bodies were handed over to the families after conducting the postmortem.

Further investigation in the case is on.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:08 IST