Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala train fire: 3 killed, including child; terror angle not ruled out

Kerala train fire: 3 killed, including child; terror angle not ruled out

ByRamesh Babu
Apr 03, 2023 09:45 AM IST

The police did not rule out a terror angle as they recovered a bag from the tracks that had another bottle of petrol and two mobile phones

Three people were killed and many suffered burn injuries after an unidentified person poured inflammable oil on co-passengers and set them afire inside the D-1 coach of the Alapuzha-Kannur Express around 9.50 pm on Sunday after the train left Kozhikode railway station (north Kerala), the police said.

Three bodies, including that of an infant, were later recovered from the railway tracks. (HT photo)

Three bodies, including that of an infant, were later recovered from the railway tracks as police suspect that they may have jumped out of the moving train in panic. Two of the deceased have been identified as Toufiq and Rehana.

The police did not rule out a terror angle as they recovered a bag from the tracks that had another bottle of petrol and two mobile phones.

According to an eye-witness, soon after the train stopped on a bridge along the Korapuzha river, a man in his thirties jumped out of it and fled on a bike that was waiting for him.

Also read: Massive fire breaks out at textile shop in Kerala's Kozhikode

The police have recovered the assailant’s visuals recovered from a CCTV footage of a nearby house and suspected the incident to be a well-planned attack.

One of those injured told the police that the unidentified person took out a bottle carrying an inflammable substance and sprayed it on co-passengers, and before they could react he lit the fire and fled.

The incident occurred between Elathur and Koyilandi railway stations.

The Kozhikode police commissioner is likely to hold a press conference later in the day. There are also reports that central intelligence agencies have sought details of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ramesh Babu

Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Topics
bag bike bottle bridge petrol press conference kerala train
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP