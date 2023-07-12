West Bengal: 3 killed, police officer injured in post-panchayat poll clashes

At least three people were killed and a police officer was injured as post-panchayat poll clashes broke out in West Bengal in the early hours of Wednesday even as the counting of ballots for the three-tier election was underway with ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) set for a sweep. A counting centre for the West Bengal panchayat elections. (ANI)

The toll from the violence since the schedule for the poll was announced on June 8 went up to 45 with the killing of the three identified as Raju Mollah, Hasan Ali Mollah, and Rezaul Gazi. At least 18 people were killed on the polling day on Saturday last.

Additional police superintendent Maqsood Hasan suffered a bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas.

The counting of votes polled for around 74,000 Bengal panchayat seats began under tight security on Tuesday morning a day after re-polling was held at 696 booths. Armed state police and central forces were manning the counting centres, where the gathering of over four people has been banned.

Last week, the high court ordered that central paramilitary forces remain stationed in the state for at least 10 days after the announcement of panchayat poll results to prevent post-poll clashes. Post-poll violence also erupted after the results of the 2021 assembly elections were declared in May 2021.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a distant second as counting for the rural body elections began on Tuesday.

Until around midnight, results for around 48200 seats were declared with TMC winning 31829, the BJP 8630, the Congress 2268, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) 2668. Independent candidates won 1877 seats. In 2018, the TMC won 38,188 out of 48,636 seats.

Of the 9730 seats at the Panchayat Samiti level, the TMC won 2,612 and BJP 275 seats. At the Zilla Parishad level, the TMC won 124 seats. It was leading in another 205 seats while the BJP was leading on 11 seats.

Reports of post-poll clashes poured in from some places. At Bhangore, a clash broke out between the TMC and the Indian Secular Front supporters after midnight. Crude bombs were hurled and bullets fired. Police fired rubber bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse mobs.

“A large police contingent was deployed as clashes broke out after midnight,” said a police officer.

The counting was to be completed on Wednesday.

The BJP, the Congress, and the CPI(M) earlier alleged booth capturing, rigging, looting of ballot boxes, harassment of polling officials, firing, and bomb attacks.