3 killed, 7 missing in snacks factory fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Three labourers were killed and seven others were missing after a massive fire broke out in a snack factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday, officials said.

Three bodies were recovered and seven people were missing after the fire at the factory in Chaknooran, the district magistrate said, reported ANI news agency. Firefighting operations were underway and police along with other officials were present at the spot.

At least 10 to 12 others sustained injuries in the blaze, while many of the labourers escaped to safety jumping from the roof and the walls, as sound of cylinder blasts created panic in the area.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 17:20 IST