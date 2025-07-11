Search
Three men get 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in Meghalaya

PTI |
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Raj Roy, Ashit Chanda and Prasenjit Das were convicted in the case, dating back to 2013, for "repeated sexual assault of the girl"

A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district sentenced three men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2013, officials said on Friday.

Meghalaya: 3 men sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping girl in 2013.(Representative image/Reuters)
Special Judge (POCSO) MK Lyngdoh sentenced each of the convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of 50,000 on Thursday, they said.

Raj Roy, Ashit Chanda and Prasenjit Das were convicted in the case, dating back to 2013, for "repeated sexual assault of the girl", the officials said.

The girl's father had, in 2013, filed an FIR at Sadar Police Station in Shillong, alleging that his daughter had been subjected to sexual assault, and subsequently, the police arrested the three accused.

The court also directed the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Shillong, to pay 3 lakh as compensation to the family of the girl.

