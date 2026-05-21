...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Three more held in Uttarakhand tigers poisoning, mutilation case; one absconding

Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged poisoning, killing and mutilation of two-year-old male tigers in Uttarakhand’s Shyampur range

Published on: May 21, 2026 08:13 pm IST
By Neeraj Santoshi, Haridwar
Advertisement

Three more persons were arrested separately in connection with the alleged poisoning, killing and mutilation of two-year-old male tigers in Uttarakhand’s Shyampur range under the Haridwar forest division, a buffer zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, forest department officials said.

Forest minister Subodh Uniyal and department officials inspecting the site where two tigers were found dead in Shyampur forest range

The carcass of one tiger was spotted on Monday evening during a routine patrol and search operation in compartment number 9 of the Sajjanpur beat in the Shyampur range, they said. The carcass of another tiger was found on Tuesday evening during a combing operation in the forest area. The limbs of both tigers had been chopped off, they added.

Divisional forest officer (Haridwar) Swapnil Anirudh said that a suspect, identified as Alam, a resident of Gujjar Dera in the Shyampur compartment, was arrested from the spot. A case has been registered under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Aashiq and Juppy, both around 40 years old and residents of Gujjar Colony, were arrested from the outskirts of the forest area in the Shyampur forest range.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

rajaji tiger reserve wildlife protection act uttarakhand
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Three more held in Uttarakhand tigers poisoning, mutilation case; one absconding
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.