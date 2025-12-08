Three of 25 killed in Goa club blaze were from Assam

The authorities in Assam on Monday said they were in touch with their Goa counterparts for transporting the bodies of the three people from the northeastern state, who were among the 25 killed in the fire that ripped through a nightclub on Saturday. Rahul Tanti, 32, was among the three people from Assam killed in the blaze. (Sourced)

“We have arranged tickets, and the bodies are expected to arrive here tomorrow [Tuesday]. All arrangements have been made, and we are trying to provide the families with financial aid under existing provisions,” said District Disaster Management Authority (Cachar) officer Shamim Ahmed.

Two of the three, Manjit Mal, 24, and Rahul Tanti, 32, were from the Cachar district’s tea garden communities.

Mal, a resident of Silcoorie Grant and son of a tea garden worker, had moved to Goa over a year ago and worked as a cook at the nightclub. His family said he was their sole earning member, who was home five months ago to arrange his sister’s marriage. “He was supporting us by working hard in Goa, and our lives had started changing because of him,” said a family member.

Tanti, a resident of Kathal Grant in Cachar, worked in Goa along with his two other brothers. “We cannot believe that he is no more. When the news came around 2:30am, we thought he was injured, but later his brothers confirmed his death. We seek support from the government to bring the body back,” said his father, Banul Tanti.

His wife, Sukriti Tanti, said, “We were waiting for him to come home soon, but now only his body is coming. My world is shattered. I do not know how I will raise my children,” said the mother of two daughters and a two-month-old son.

Locals said younger people from the region were migrating for jobs, often in hotels, restaurants, etc, in the absence of opportunities at home. “The condition of tea gardens is also poor. With no major industries in the area, youths are moving out. They work as guards, cooks, and other low-profile jobs where life security is low,” said Guru Prasad Malah, a resident.

The residents expressed anger over the alleged indifference of public representatives. “They died on Saturday night, but none of the lawmakers or ministers came to visit or console the families. This shows how ignored we are,” said another resident.

The family of Diganta Pator, 30, a resident of Matikhola in the Dhemaji district, who also worked at the nightclub, said they have collected his remains and were bringing them home.