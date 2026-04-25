Three of seven AAP MPs join BJP. Where are the others Raghav Chadha named?

AAP’s political crisis got messier on Friday. Seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, led by Raghav Chadha, announced they were leaving the party. Chadha said all seven had merged with the BJP — but only a handful have clearly confirmed the move. The rest? Still not so clear. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, second right, meets Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha, right, Sandeep Pathak, left, and Ashok Mittal at the party's headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Dropping the big bomb, Chadha said the group had taken a collective decision. “We have decided that we, 2/3rd of members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the BJP,” he said at a press conference, seated alongside Sandeep Pathak.

He added that all seven MPs had signed a letter and submitted it to the Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan. Of those named, three are clearly on record – Raghav Chadha, Pathak and Ashok Mittal, who had replaced Chadha as AAP’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader just days ago. The trio later met BJP president Nitin Nabin and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Where are the four others? Among the remaining four, only Vikram Sahni has openly confirmed his move. “I believe that as part of the BJP, I will be able to serve Punjab and its people with greater dedication and effectiveness with the support of the Centre,” Sahney said in a post on X.

He also spoke about Punjab’s situation, calling it “an emotion, a legacy, and a shared responsibility,” and stressed the need to work with the Centre for stability and growth.