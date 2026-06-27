Three suspects detained in the Maharashtra TET 2026 question paper sale case

Thane Police detained three suspects on Saturday in the case of the sale of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question papers.

Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and detained three suspects. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)

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The Maharashtra TET 2026 exam, scheduled for June 28, was postponed earlier in the day due to an alleged leak. Officials said the police laid a trap and detained the suspects after receiving a tip-off that the question paper for the Maharashtra TET exam 2026 was being sold.

A case has been registered at the Kongaon Police Station in Thane district, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, the officials added.

The TET examination was scheduled to be held at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra on Sunday. However, the test has now been rescheduled after police found evidence suggesting that some questions had been leaked before the examination.

What officials said about the leak

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{{^usCountry}} According to Nandkumar Bedse, director of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, police received confidential information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi had access to the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and called officials from the examination council to verify the material recovered from the location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nandkumar Bedse, director of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, police received confidential information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi had access to the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and called officials from the examination council to verify the material recovered from the location. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the verification process, officials found that some of the questions in the seized documents matched the actual TET 2026 question paper. Following the discovery, a criminal case was registered, and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the verification process, officials found that some of the questions in the seized documents matched the actual TET 2026 question paper. Following the discovery, a criminal case was registered, and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have already announced the postponement and issued a formal notification. This information is available on the website, and students have been informed that the exam has been postponed... There is no need to panic. They should continue their studies. They do not need to register again either," the council's deputy commissioner, Priya Shinde, told the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have already announced the postponement and issued a formal notification. This information is available on the website, and students have been informed that the exam has been postponed... There is no need to panic. They should continue their studies. They do not need to register again either," the council's deputy commissioner, Priya Shinde, told the media. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, the council said the examination had been rescheduled because a detailed investigation was necessary and it wanted to ensure that the test is conducted in a completely transparent manner.

A fresh date for the examination will be announced later on the official website of the Maharashtra State Examination Council.

Opposition targets government

Congress and other opposition parties targeted the government over the TET paper leak issue. Reacting to the leak, Congress said that the BJP government has become a “paper leak government”.

“Another paper leak. The TET paper has been leaked in Maharashtra. The exam was scheduled for tomorrow, which has now been cancelled. Under the BJP government, there is no paper that doesn't get leaked. This government has become the "Paper Leak Government," Congress handle on X posted.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is leading the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged paper leaks, also reacted to the development in his home state, Maharashtra.

“TET exam paper leaked in Maharashtra. Is there any public exam left in this country that doesn’t end in a paper leak?” Dipke wrote on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal targeted the government over the alleged leaks, saying that “they've spared neither the exams nor the temples”.

“Another exam has been leaked. They've spared neither the exams nor the temples. They're stealing everywhere. Some of their favourite people say that the lower-level folks are doing it, and the higher-ups have no hand in it. But such massive-scale chaos happening continuously every day isn't possible without the involvement of the higher-ups. It simply can't be that the money isn't reaching the top. The higher-ups are buying so many MPs and MLAs with this very money.” Kejriwal wrote on X.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, a part of the opposition in Maharashtra, said that the state was also a centre of the NEET paper leak and alleged that the government “did not learn anything from it.

"Maharashtra was also a centre for NEET paper leak. But the Government didn't learn anything from it. TET is a smaller exam, but the Maharashtra Govt didn't pass here...I think this paper leak is a humiliation for Maharashtra Govt. This Govt cannot handle the TET paper. We are sad that Maharashtra has such a government of the BJP," Danve was quoted by ANI as saying.

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