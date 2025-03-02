Menu Explore
Three teachers booked for kidnapping Class 10 student in UP's Ballia

PTI |
Mar 02, 2025 12:02 PM IST

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl, a resident of a village under the Ubhaon police station limits in Ballia, left home on February 25.

Three teachers of a convent school have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a Class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

A former teacher of the school, Ajay Chauhan, allegedly abducted the girl with the help of two other teachers, Priyanshu Yadav and Sandeep Shukla.
According to the police, the 16-year-old girl, a resident of a village under the Ubhaon police station limits in Ballia, left home on February 25 to appear for an exam.

A former teacher of the school, Ajay Chauhan, allegedly abducted her with the help of two other teachers, Priyanshu Yadav and Sandeep Shukla.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said that an FIR has been registered against the three accused under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 61(2)A (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
