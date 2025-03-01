Menu Explore
Woman abducted, gang raped in MP's Shivpuri; two arrested

PTI |
Mar 01, 2025 02:10 PM IST

The woman had stepped out of her house around 1 am to relieve herself when one of the men abducted her and took her to the other accused's place nearby.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested both the accused involved in the assault that occurred in the wee hours of Friday
The police have arrested both the accused involved in the assault that occurred in the wee hours of Friday in the Bairad police station area, around 50 km from the district headquarters, station house officer Shiv Singh Yadav told PTI.

He said the woman had stepped out of her house around 1 am to relieve herself when one of the men abducted her and took her to the other accused's place nearby.

The duo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, the official said.

He said the woman managed to return home and narrated her ordeal to her family members.

Yadav said a case was registered against the accused on the charges of abduction, gang rape and intimidation.



