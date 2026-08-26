Three Telangana men killed in Florida after car hits roadside tree, catches fire

Three men from Telangana were killed in the US after the car carrying them veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree before catching fire near Palm Bay in Florida’s Brevard County on Tuesday local time, a family member of one of the deceased said.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly coordinating with US authorities in connection with the repatriation of the bodies.

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One of the victims was identified as 26-year-old N Rahul from Nizamabad district. Rahul was shifted to a hospital following the accident, where he later died during treatment.

“My son, along with his two other flatmates from Telangana, were travelling together to their part-time workplace when the accident occurred,” Rahul’s father, N Haribabu, an assistant sub-inspector of police in Navipet, said.

The two other occupants reportedly died at the accident spot. “We do not know who the other two flatmates are; except that they are also from Telangana. The bodies could not be immediately identified by the police,” Haribabu said.

Rahul’s family had received a phone call from the Florida police in the early hours of Wednesday. “According to information from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 9.49 am (local time) near mile marker 172 in the Palm Bay area on Interstate 95 in Florida’s Brevard County,” Haribabu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul, the only son of Haribabu and Nagamani, returned to the US only three months ago after a brief visit to his hometown. “He had completed his Master of Science (MS) and had enrolled to pursue a PhD at the University of South Florida. He was also undertaking part-time employment,” Haribabu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul, the only son of Haribabu and Nagamani, returned to the US only three months ago after a brief visit to his hometown. “He had completed his Master of Science (MS) and had enrolled to pursue a PhD at the University of South Florida. He was also undertaking part-time employment,” Haribabu said. {{/usCountry}}

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“He spoke to his mother, Nagamani, on Tuesday, too, shortly before the accident and told her that his friends had arrived to pick him up. We never expected that it would be his last call,” the father added.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly coordinating with US authorities in connection with the repatriation of the bodies. Meanwhile, the Florida authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash and completing the necessary formalities.

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