...
...
Next Story

Three Telangana men killed in Florida after car hits roadside tree, catches fire

Rahul’s father, N Haribabu, an assistant sub-inspector of police in Navipet, said that the accident occurred near Palm Bay in Florida’s Brevard County

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 20:24:47 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Three men from Telangana were killed in the US after the car carrying them veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree before catching fire near Palm Bay in Florida’s Brevard County on Tuesday local time, a family member of one of the deceased said.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly coordinating with US authorities in connection with the repatriation of the bodies.
The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly coordinating with US authorities in connection with the repatriation of the bodies.

One of the victims was identified as 26-year-old N Rahul from Nizamabad district. Rahul was shifted to a hospital following the accident, where he later died during treatment.

“My son, along with his two other flatmates from Telangana, were travelling together to their part-time workplace when the accident occurred,” Rahul’s father, N Haribabu, an assistant sub-inspector of police in Navipet, said.

The two other occupants reportedly died at the accident spot. “We do not know who the other two flatmates are; except that they are also from Telangana. The bodies could not be immediately identified by the police,” Haribabu said.

Rahul’s family had received a phone call from the Florida police in the early hours of Wednesday. “According to information from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 9.49 am (local time) near mile marker 172 in the Palm Bay area on Interstate 95 in Florida’s Brevard County,” Haribabu said.

“He spoke to his mother, Nagamani, on Tuesday, too, shortly before the accident and told her that his friends had arrived to pick him up. We never expected that it would be his last call,” the father added.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is reportedly coordinating with US authorities in connection with the repatriation of the bodies. Meanwhile, the Florida authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash and completing the necessary formalities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

floridatelanganaaccidentus
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Three Telangana men killed in Florida after car hits roadside tree, catches fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe