Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Three trapped in coal mine in Bengal’s Kulti, rescue operation underway

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asansol (West Bengal)
Three persons have been trapped at a coal mine in Kulti, late Sunday night
Three persons have been trapped at a coal mine in Kulti, late Sunday night(ANI)
         

Three people have been trapped in a coal mine in Kulti. Rescue operation is currentlu underway.

According to locals, the incident occurred on Sunday late at night when four people tried to dig the mine illegally, of which three got trapped in it.

“On receiving the information, Kulti police station officials along with Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) officials reached the spot and started rescue and relief work. According to the locals, four people came here and started digging illegally. Three people got trapped inside while the fourth person managed to escape,” said Satyabrata Sarkar, in-charge of mine rescue team.

“According to ECL officials, the mine consists of poisonous methane gas inside and all three people are in an unconscious state due to its effect. The entrance of the mine is narrow so we are trying to widen the entrance and rescue them,” he added.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 07:29 IST

