Three youths hurt in police firing while trying to escape from custody: Official

PTI |
Dec 24, 2023 12:35 PM IST

Three youths hurt in police firing while trying to escape from custody: Official

The incident happened late on Saturday night when the trio was being brought to Sadiya, which is a police district under the administrative jurisdiction of Tinsukia, he said.

Sadiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrinal Deka told PTI that the youths were from the Chapakhuwa area of the district and their families had informed the Sadiya police station that they had run off to join the proscribed outfit.

"The families gave us the information in writing on Saturday. Immediately we launched a search operation and managed to nab the three youths from Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh. During spot interrogation, they informed that they had attended a meeting in Dhola area. We took them to the place while returning to Sadiya last evening. As soon as the trio alighted from the police vehicle, they tried to snatch a firearm from one of the personnel and attempted to run away under the cover of darkness", he said.

"Our personnel had to resort to controlled firing to ensure that they could not flee. They sustained bullet injuries on their legs," Deka said.

The SP said the three youths are currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Asked about any details on the meeting the youths reportedly attended in Dhola, Deka said further information can be known once the trio is interrogated after recovery.

