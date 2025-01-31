Menu Explore
Three-member judicial commission to visit stampede spot on Jan 31

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Those aware of the development said the state government has provided necessary staff to assist the commission.

Justice (retired) Harsh Kumar led three-member commission set up to probe the Mahakumbh stampede, has assumed charge and will visit the spot of the incident in the mela area in Prayagraj on Friday.

Other members of the commission include former DG VK Gupta and former IAS officer DK Singh. (REUTERS)
Other members of the commission include former DG VK Gupta and former IAS officer DK Singh. (REUTERS)

The state government had on Wednesday appointed the three-member judicial commission (1) to ascertain reasons and circumstances that led to the incident and (2) suggest measures to check such an incident in future.

“Yes, we will visit the spot on Friday. It’s important to visit the spot at the earliest and we will decide the next course of action after the visit,” said Justice (Retired) Harsh Kumar after assuming the charge at the commission’s office at Janpath building here on Thursday. Other members of the commission include former DG VK Gupta and former IAS officer DK Singh.

The state government has asked the commission to submit its report in a month. Asked about any specific points that the commission may focus on visit to the spot, Justice (retired) Harsh Kumar said “We will not say anything at this stage. It’s premature. We would like to see and do what we have to. Our priority is investigation and so we have assumed charge.”

Those aware of the development said the state government has provided necessary staff to assist the commission.

