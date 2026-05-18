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'Throwing non-veg food waste into Ganga river could hurt religious beliefs': Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court granted bail to eight Muslim men accused of organising an Iftar party on a boat in the Ganga in Varanasi.

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:07 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar
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Throwing non-vegetarian food waste into the river Ganga could hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community, the Allahabad high court has observed as it granted bail to eight Muslim men accused of organising an Iftar party on a boat in the Ganga in Varanasi, consuming non-vegetarian food and allegedly throwing leftover waste into the river.

The Allahabad HC observed that the accused “are apologetic for their actions and even their families also regret the pain that had been caused to the society at large.”(File Image)

In separate orders passed on May 15, justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla granted bail to five accused, while justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha allowed the pleas of three others. Six other accused are yet to secure bail.

In his 16-page order, justice Shukla observed that although the alleged act could “hurt Hindu religious sentiments”, the accused “are apologetic for their actions and even their families also regret the pain that had been caused to the society at large.”

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“Taking note of the entire facts and circumstances of the case, the lack of criminal antecedents of the applicants, the period of detention already undergone and also the apology expressed, as recorded above, prima facie a case for bail is made out,” the court noted.

The accused approached the high court after a sessions court in Varanasi rejected their bail pleas on April 1.

Opposing the bail pleas, additional advocate general Anoop Trivedi said the accused had desecrated the Ganga and uploaded the video in an attempt to disturb communal harmony.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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