Tibetan govt-in-exile takes on Chinese embassy, says Tibet not ‘internal affair’

NEW DELHI: Rejecting the Chinese embassy’s description of the Tibetan government-in-exile as a “separatist” organisation, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday said the passage of a new law by the US administration made it clear that Tibet is not an “internal affair” of China. Penpa Tsering, President of Central Tibetan Administration, right, pays his respects in front of a ceremonial chair of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event. (AP FILE)

The CTA, which is based in Dharamshala and represents Tibetans living in India and abroad, and the Chinese embassy engaged in a war of words on X after the mission criticised the Resolve Tibet Act that was signed into law recently by US President Joe Biden and said Beijing would only hold talks with representatives of the Dalai Lama.

On Wednesday, Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or head of the CTA, said that back-channel communications between the government-in-exile and the Chinese side were continuing and that the last contact was made early this month, just days before President Biden signed the Resolve Tibet Act on July 12.

The Chinese embassy reacted to these developments in a post on X, saying the Tibetan government-in-exile is a “separatist political organisation with the agenda of pursuing ‘Tibetan independence’”. It further contended that Tibet, which Beijing refers to as Xizang, has been part of “China’s territory since ancient times”.

The Chinese embassy opposed the Resolve Tibet Act on the ground that it violates the US administration’s commitments and basic norms governing international ties and said Beijing will “only have contact and talks with the personal representative” of the Dalai Lama and not the CTA.

In response, CTA spokesperson Dhondup Gyalpo said the CTA is a continuation of the original government of Tibet established in 1642 and enjoys the support of Tibetans within Tibet and in the diaspora. “Moreover, the international community recognises the CTA as the sole legitimate representative of the Tibetan people,” he said.

Tibet has been “historically an independent country, and no force, whether human or divine, can rewrite this history”, Gyalpo said.

“The passage of the Resolve Tibet Act itself demonstrates that Tibet is not merely an ‘internal affair’ of China and will remain a matter of international concern until the Sino-Tibet conflict is peaceably resolved through a mutually beneficial dialogue,” he added.

The issue of Tibet concerns the future of six million Tibetans, not “the personal future” of the Dalai Lama, who has said that once Tibetans in exile are able to return to Tibet with “meaningful autonomy”, he will not play any role in the future government of Tibet.

Gyalpo also said India is a free country with a highly vibrant media, and “any attempts to intimidate or coerce Indian media are destined to fail”. He was responding to the Chinese embassy’s assertion that the media should respect China’s concerns and not provide a platform for “Tibet independence” forces.