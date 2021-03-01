Tiger dies of electrocution in Kheri forest of Uttar Pradesh

A five-year-old tiger died of electrocution in a field near Bhikhampur village under Mohammadi range of south Kheri forest division on Monday, a forest official said.

"The tiger was found to be a male aged five to six-years. Initial investigations suggest it died of electrocution as electric wires were found laid in the field," divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri, Sameer Kumar said.

"It is a matter of investigation as to what circumstances led to the big cat's killing and who was responsible for it," he added.

Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife RK Singh also rushed to the spot and examined the tiger’s carcass.

Singh told reporters that the carcass would be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of the tiger's death.

Villagers said the carcass of a wild boar was also found electrocuted a few meters away from the tiger.

Poachers often adopt various methods like laying nets, electric wires, etc., to hunt wild animals. Sometimes, these activities lead to killings of tigers, leopards and other such protected species.