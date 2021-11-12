Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tiger found dead on railway tracks near Nallamala forest range in Andhra’s Kurnool
india news

Tiger found dead on railway tracks near Nallamala forest range in Andhra’s Kurnool

A retired forest official of Kurnool district, said the Nandyal-Guntur railway route passing through Nallamala forests has been very dangerous for wild animals for sometime.
A tiger was found dead on the railway tracks near Nallamala forests close to Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Friday. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:56 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

A tiger was found dead on the railway tracks near Nallamala forests close to Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday, forest officials said.

The incident took place at Tunnel No. 1 near Chelama railway station on the Nandyal-Giddalur route. Acting on a tip-off by the locals, forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

“Prima facie, it has been established that it was an accidental death. The tiger appears to have been run over by a speeding goods train. The forest officials of Nandyal range have taken the body to the veterinary hospital for post mortem,” Giddalur divisional forest officer G Sateesh said.

A retired forest official of Kurnool district, who preferred anonymity, said the Nandyal-Guntur railway route passing through Nallamala forests has been very dangerous for wild animals.

“This is not the first time that a tiger has been run over by a train. In April 2019, too, a tiger came under the wheels of a speeding train. Many other animals including monkeys, panthers and bears met with accidents in the last few years,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Nandyal forest division comprises Gundla Bramheswaram wildlife sanctuary, which is home to tigers. The stretch between Gundla Bramheswaram and Vonitimitta in Kadapa district was identified as a tiger corridor witnessing frequent movement of tigers.

“The only way to prevent such accidents on the route is to avoid operating trains during the night and reduce the speed of the trains,” the retired official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Norovirus confirmed in Kerala’s Wayanad. Here’s what you need to know

2018 Kerala floods: CAG report points to flaws in state’s preparedness

News updates from HT: Centre on permanent commission for women Army officers

Congress hits out at BJP, AAP for ‘incompetence’ in managing pollution in NCR
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP