Home / India News / Tiger that killed 5 cows in Munnar may be training cubs, says Kerala official

Tiger that killed 5 cows in Munnar may be training cubs, says Kerala official

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:57 PM IST

Kerala forest officials have installed night vision cameras to track the tiger’s movements and reiterated their advice to the local people to avoid stepping out at night

Devikulam sub- collector Rahul Krishna Sharma promised the government will release compensation for those who suffered losses and will take immediate measures to track the tiger.
Devikulam sub- collector Rahul Krishna Sharma promised the government will release compensation for those who suffered losses and will take immediate measures to track the tiger.
ByRamesh Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s forest department has started efforts to track a tiger that has attacked nearly a dozen domestic animals over the past week in the Nyamakad estate area near hill destination Munnar, officials said.

Officials said the search for the tiger was stepped up on the demand of locals who blocked the Munnar-Udumalpetta road on Sunday to press their demand for compensation to cover their losses due to the attacks and seek action to trap the big cat.

Devikulam sub- collector Rahul Krishna Sharma promised the government will release compensation for those who suffered losses and will take immediate measures to track the tiger.

Later in the evening, forest officials installed night vision cameras to track the tiger’s movements and reiterated their advice to the local people to avoid stepping out at night.

The provocation for the protest was an attack on the cows of an estate worker. The worker, Palani Swami, found five cows dead in his cattle shed on Sunday morning; a sixth cow was injured.

Forest officials said the tiger attacking such a large number of cows at one go was unusual. It is possible that the tiger is either injured or is training its cubs to hunt.

“We suspect the mother was training its cubs. We have fixed night vision cameras to track the movement of tiger and installed cages also,” said Munnar divisional forest officer Raju Francis adding special squads were also deployed in the forest to track the animal.

Periyar Tiger Reserve, one of the country’s 27 tiger reserves in India, is about 100km from the Nyamakad Tea Estate located in the western end of the Kanan Devan Hills.

Last month, a woman tea garden worker suffered injuries in an attack by a leopard. Weeks after a tribal youth killed a leopard that attacked him in Idukki district. The young man sustained serious injuries.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ramesh Babu

    Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out