Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tikait: SKM won’t fight any polls, no link to those joining the fray
india news

Tikait: SKM won’t fight any polls, no link to those joining the fray

On the farmers’ group forming a political front in Punjab, Tikait said, “We are holding a meeting on January 15 and we will talk about this then.”
Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will play the role of kingmakers in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:43 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions that spearheaded the yearlong agitation against the three agriculture laws, will not contest any elections and those contesting have nothing to do with us, farmer leader and Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday.

The development comes a day after 22 farmer unions, that protested against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), formed a political front -- the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) -- to contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Reacting to the announcement at an event in Jaipur, Tikait said: “I am not joining politics and Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any elections. Those who are contesting are doing it in their individual capacity... Those who are contesting have nothing to do with us. Ours is not a political manch (platform).”

On the farmers’ group forming a political front in Punjab, Tikait said, “We are holding a meeting on January 15 and we will talk about this then.”

RELATED STORIES

He, however, said that the farmers will play the role of kingmakers in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Topics
rakesh tikait skm punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP