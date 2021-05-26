Time at toll plazas should not exceed 10 seconds, says NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even during peak hours at the toll plazas along national highways.

“The new set of guidelines will also ensure seamless flow of traffic at the toll plazas by not allowing vehicles to queue up more than 100 metres. Although in most of the toll plazas, there is no waiting time after mandatory 100% FASTag, even then if there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 metres due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll till the queue comes within 100 meters from the toll booth. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 meters from the toll booth will be marked in each toll lane. This is to inculcate further sense of accountability in toll plaza operators,” NHAI said in a statement.

NHAI said since it transitioned to 100% cashless tolling from mid February 2021, the overall FASTag usage in NHAI Toll Plazas has reached 96%.

“Keeping in view the growing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) penetration in the country, it has been emphasized to have a new design and construct the upcoming toll plazas as per traffic projections for next 10 years to have an efficient toll collection system,” it said.