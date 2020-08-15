Time of death not mentioned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, says family’s lawyer

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:07 IST

The lawyer for Sushant Singh Raput’s father has flagged the post mortem report of the actor which he claims does not mention the time of death.

“The post mortem report that I have seen doesn’t mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death,” Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by ANI

The postmortem was carried out at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. A senior police official has said that cause of death is “asphyxia due to hanging”

The actor was found dead in his flat in Mumbai of June 14.

The Bihar government in its written submissions to the Supreme Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra Police neither registered an FIR on Rajput’s death nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on “account of political pressure”.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case into the death of Rajput naming his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four other family members or known associates apart from unknown persons as accused.

The case was handed over to CBI by the Bihar government after Rajputs father KK Singh and the Bihar police alleged a cover-up by the Mumbai police.