Time to focus on implementation; provide resources: Yadav

The time for continuous reviews without action has passed. The global community must focus on implementing ambitious climate measures and addressing the most pressing challenge–the urgent lack of resources for developing countries to deliver adaptation and mitigation, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at a session on the Global Stocktake at the ongoing pre-COP30 meeting in Brasilia on Monday.

“The successful conclusion of the Global Stocktake (at COP28) represents a significant affirmation that the Paris Agreement is being implemented in earnest. Yet, in carrying forward the Agreement, we must remain faithful to its architecture and intent,” Yadav said while explaining that article 14.3 (of Paris Agreement) clearly stipulates that the Global Stocktake is intended to inform Parties in updating and enhancing their climate actions. “Similarly, Article 4.11 confirms that each Party retains sovereign authority to determine how its Nationally Determined Contributions

are adjusted in response to our collective decisions,” he emphasised.

The GST is designed to strengthen ambition by performing three essential roles: enabling parties to evaluate their collective progress, highlighting what still needs to be accomplished, and offering guidance on ways to enhance actions both domestically and globally.

“In this sense, the GST functions as the driving force of the Agreement, fostering political momentum and sustaining dynamic efforts toward higher ambition. The focus on these aspects within the Dialogue would help promoting international cooperation and

domestic climate action informed by the GST outcomes. The exchanges on how Parties are enhancing their NDCs, as outlined in paragraph 187 of the GST decision, should remain dialogue-based, a sharing of experiences, without drawing collective conclusions,” Yadav said.

The modalities agreed for conducting the GST have proven to be effective. “For future GSTs, we propose a single modification: limit the technical dialogue to one year and extend the political phase to allow adequate deliberation for balanced decisions. There is no need for an extended technical phase in the final months, nor to rush the inclusion of scientific assessments without proper discussion,” Yadav said adding: “Science must follow rigor, accuracy, and robustness, with inputs from Biennial Transparency Reports and global adaptation indicators fully considered.”