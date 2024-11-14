Tiniest habitat can be conserved, says Rahmani

No species or habitat can be left to disappear. With timely intervention, even species with the smallest population and tiniest habitat can be conserved, veteran ornithologist and former director of Bombay Natural History Society, Asad Rahmani explains in his memoir. Asad Rahmani’s book “Living with Birds” was released by Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh and WWF CEO, Ravi Singh. (HT Photo)

Whether it is Narcondam island (home to the endemic hornbill to which it gives its name) or the once non-descript Narora barrage wetland in Uttar Pradesh, his book titled “Living With Birds” has captured how Indian conservationists worked to protect nature. On Wednesday, at the launch of his book, Rahmani gave the example of the how the endemic Narcondam Hornbill was at risk from a proposal to install a naval surveillance tower in the 7.6 sqkm island, a plan that was abandoned after ornithologists, including Rahmani, explained how this could lead to the extinction of the species which is found only on that tiny island.

The Great Indian Bustard, the bird, which in many ways, shaped Rahmani’s career, disappeared in front of his eyes, Rahmani said. Its original habitat stretched from Punjab to Tamil Nadu, but the hundred-odd birds still extant are restricted to the Desert National Park and parts of Pokhran. “The interesting thing is their population was better in the Deccan. Now all these areas have changed and their habitat is gone. The GIB likes undisturbed habitat. But, it is an iconic bird with grandeur. We must save it,” said Rahmani adding that the captive breeding programme currently underway may give the species a fresh lease of life.

Rahmani’s field notes recollect his experiences in India’s most pristine places including Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar. When asked how both these atolls and islands can be protected from mega infrastructure, projects and tourism, Rahmani said: “Lakshadweep is very small with limited water and vulnerable ecology. It’s best to let it be. Nicobar has the best forests in the country. I have walked in those forests... It is the property of the Shompen and the Nicobarese so they have to decide the future of Great Nicobar.”

The book was released by Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh and WWF CEO, Ravi Singh.