Tipra Motha Party threatens to quit Tripura's BJP-led coalition govt. Here's why

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has threatened to quit the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura if the 'Tiprasa' (indigenous) people are not given their rights. TMP chief Pradyot Debbarma asserted that he is the grandson of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya and said he is neither a beggar nor are the Tiprasa people beggars. (X/@PradyotManikya)

In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP has 33 MLAs, while its partner, TMP, has 13, and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) has one legislator.

While addressing a party programme in Gomati district's Karbook, Debbarma on Wednesday said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given us an assurance to have an agreement with the TMP (for development of Tiprasa people). I have met him and requested that he implement the Tiprasa accord. How long will we wait for our rights?"

The TMP had signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government for the development of the Tiprasa people in (March), 2024.

"I want to reiterate that we will quit if our rights are not given. The TMP is not merely a party but a mission (for) Greater Tipraland. The IPFT may remain with the BJP even after not getting power or rights for five to six years, but we will not wait," he said.

Asserting that he is the grandson of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, Debbarma said he is neither a beggar nor are the Tiprasa people beggars.

"No political parties - BJP, Congress, CPI(M) - will be able to (get) votes of Tiprasa people in the coming elections. If you provide money to buy Tiprasa votes, I will take away", he said.